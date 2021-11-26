Prime

New report names best performing judges

Supreme Court Judge Kenneth Kakuru (L), High Court Judge Lydia Mugambe (R)

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

The report was released by Centre for Public Interest Law (CEPIL), a non-partisan organisation promoting good governance and democratic principles in the country

At least 14 judges and magistrates have been named best performers of 2020 in a new report released in Kampala yesterday.

