Kabaka applauds women for promoting health

The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has applauded women for promoting health issues within the kingdom saying that “nothing developmental can be done without healthy citizens.”

On Friday, the Kabaka officially closed the one-day Buganda annual women conference themed “Holistic women’s Health…… a boost to innovation and sustainable development.”

“This theme helps to change the mind set of women on how they can become independent and contribute to the development of the country,” he said.

The Kabaka also hailed the queen, Nnabagereka Sylivia Nagginda, for her efforts towards promoting the well-being of women.

During the same conference, Prime MinisterRobinah Nabbanja emphasized government’s position on a controversial coffee deal entered with Uganda Vinci Coffee Company Ltd (UVCC).

“Ugandans have been earning little in coffee because of the poor quality and this has forced the government to start looking for an investor who can add value to our coffee especially before being exported and that’s what we are working on,” she said after hundreds of women had started booing.

She added: “We had to look for companies which can add value to our coffee because the refined coffee is at $14 per kilogram. We also had to consult several investors so that we add value and start exporting coffee.”

On Monday, Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister (Katikkiro) Peter Mayiga stated that they have started a coffee-growing campaign dubbed Mwanyi Telimba.

“We have so far grown 25,000 hectares of coffee plantations in a period of six years and we have reduced the rate of the poor production of coffee from 65 to 5 per cent,” he said.

At the official opening of the conference, the Nnabagereka urged women to embrace regular exercises and medical check-ups.

“This helps to identify any complication before it becomes worse,” she said.

The Nnabagereka also asked women to ensure they play their roles of motherhood especially to the girls who dropped out of school due to Covid-19.

Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Health also urged antenatal care and visits.