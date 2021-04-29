Kabaka donates land to govt for a Shs5b hospital

By Shabibah Nakirigya More by this Author

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi through Buganda Land Board (BLB) has donated land to the government for the construction of a Shs5 billion hospital in Nakkuule, Nansana Municipality.

Speaking to the media during the stakeholders meeting in Kampala yesterday, Buganda’s second deputy Prime Minister Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa said the hospital will sit on half an acre, adding that the kingdom has finalised all the processes.

“The construction work is expected to take three years and it will accommodate 80 beds, 40 beds for normal wards and the other for antenatal ward,” he said.

Mr Nsibirwa said the lease agreement would be signed by Rotary Club Nansana, Nansana Town Council and BLB.

“This is a free lease for the hospital project unless the municipality comes out with an alternative use, that’s when the Buganda Kingdom will ask them to pay,” he said.

Mr Nsibirwa added that if the town council was to pay to get the lease, it would cost them Shs400m.

The president of Rotary Club Nansana, Mr Geofrey Hairora, said health issues are one of the main subjects the club focuses on.

“We expect this project to start this year because we have so far collected Shs70m and we expect more funds from other rotary clubs and interested individuals,” he said.

Advertisement

He added that the construction would be in two phases; the first, being construction, which would be funded by Rotarians, partners and well-wishers while the second phase of equipping would be done by Rotary Foundation.

“Rotarians do not have money but we have plans for bigger projects which contribute to the development of the country through different initiatives,” he said.



The mayor of Nansana Municipality, Ms Regina Bakitte, said the municipality is ready to work with the Rotary club of Nansana and Buganda Kingdom to ensure improved health service delivery.

“We had several meetings with stakeholders from Rotary and Buganda Kingdom to reach a conclusion so that Buganda Kingdom hands over the lease and we start the construction process,” she said.

Ms Bakitte said health services are still wanting in Wakiso Nansana Municipality and the situation has become worse due to the Covid-19 pandemic as most of the health centres were under-equipped.



“We think that this initiative will help to solve some of the health issues in Wakiso District because the hospital will not help only people in Nansana Municipality,” she said.



editorial@ug.nationmedia.com