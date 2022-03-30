Kabaka flies to Europe for medical check-up, official duties

The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, has traveled to Europe for medical check-up as well as attending to the kingdom official duties.

According to the Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga, the Kabaka usually takes off time to visit his medical team, for a routine health check, whenever he travels abroad for certain engagements. He was accompanied to Entebbe International Airport by the kingdom officials.

“I think this time again the Kabaka will get time to meet his doctors and we know that the health issues concerning the Kabaka need extra attention. The doctors have to work with ours here in Uganda to see the extra care they can give him to maintain his health,” Katikkiro Mayiga said.

The Kabaka who left the Entebbe aboard the KLM Airlines will traverse through different countries in Europe, which include the Netherlands, United Kingdom and Germany, according to the Katikkiro.

“His Majesty the Kabaka will use this trip to lure some European investors to invest in Uganda especially in Buganda Kingdom,” Mr Mayiga said.

“On previous occasions I have been informing the Kabaka subjects that when the Kabaka travels abroad he meets several kingdom partners and I introduced them to the kingdom leaders who were in the retreat last week,” he added.

Last week while addressing mourners at the home of the former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah, in Muyenga, the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo stated that the king had been airlifted for treatment in Germany in a presidential jet.

The Chief Justice, in rebuke of what he called “lumpens…wicked” Baganda elements who demonstrated over Oulanyah’s travel abroad for specialised care, said:

“But your ethnic leader, you, you, you who were demonstrating, your ethnic leader was transported in a presidential jet to Germany using public funds. He was not entitled. You did not demonstrate…only a wicked person can fight a person who is fighting for his life, only a super wicked person can fight the dead. For us, it is an abomination which has no name.”