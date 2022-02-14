Kabale’s 6th White Father priest ordained, sent to DRC

Rev Fr Anthony Nahabwe 

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • The Missionaries of Africa assistant provincial team leader for East Africa, Fr Arsen Kapya, welcomed Fr Nahabwe to the family and asked him to keep trusting in God if he is to succeed in missionary work

Bishop Callist Rubaramira of Kabale Diocese at the weekend ordained the Rev Fr Anthony Nahabwe as the sixth priest belonging to the Missionaries of Africa, and deployed him  to DR Congo.
“I welcome you in the ministry of serving God. Be honest and preach the word of God. Be what you teach. Make your body free of sin. Always remember and imitate Jesus Christ because he is our hero of Christianity,” Bishop Rubaramira told Fr Nahabwe during the ordination at the Kabale diocesan headquarters, Rushoroza Catholioc Parish.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.