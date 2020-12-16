Kabarole woman MP Rwabwogo protests Covid-19 results

By Alex Ashaba More by this Author

Kabarole Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Sylvia Rwabwogo has protested the Covid-19 results that she is positive arguing that it was a move by nemesis to block her from meeting President Museveni who is today (Wednesday) campaigning in Fort Portal City.

Ms Rwabwogo says health officials from State House took her samples for covid-19 test on December 8, 2020 together with other people and on the same day she took another test using a different identity which results returned negative from the same laboratory.

“When they told us that as one of the requirements to attend President Museveni’s campaign meeting in Fort Portal City, one had to be tested for Covid-19, health officials came to test me and other people. I, however, became suspicious and took another test on the same day using a different name whose results came out negative,” Rwabogo said.

“This is just a political fight, they forged my results with intentions of telling President Museveni that I have boycotted his meeting. I am the NRM vice chairperson for Kabarole and I’m supposed to be among the people to meet the President,” she added.

Rwabogo said she received a text message from an unknown person who claimed to be acting on behalf of the DHO on Tuesday evening, informing her that her Covid-19 test results turned out positive and had to go into isolation.

Rwabwogo wondered why her results took a long time to be released when they realized that she was positive insisting that they had been forged.

“Why is it that these people who sent me results waited for President Museveni to first come to Fort Portal, they are fighting me. For me I support NRM and President Museveni, these are politics of exclusion,” she said.

Meanwhile on Wednesday morning, Rwabwogo who had booked a radio program on Voice of Toro in Fort Portal City to campaign, was blocked when the radio station was switched off as she attempted to express her concern about the disputed results.

The radio station was switched off for about 30 minutes under the directive of the station manager until she moved out of the studio.

“I had paid for my radio program and when I received my results on Monday evening I kept quiet and decided to go on radio and express my concern but unfortunately when I was in studio after reading news at 9am, the radio supervisor came and ordered to switch off the radio as he told his staff who interacted with me that they would be quarantined,” she said.

In protest Rwabwogo moved outside the radio station and used her public address system as she moved around the city telling people how her Covid-19 results had been forged with the aim of blocking her from meeting the President.

Rwabwogo is contesting for the Fort Portal City MP seat is as an independent candidate after losing to Ms Linda Irene in the recent NRM primaries.

Ms Rwabwogo during the removal presidential age limit is remembered as one of the legislators who voted against the removal of the presidential age limit as it was stipulated in Article 102(b) of the constitution.