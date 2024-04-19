Kagadi registers over 250 Red Eye cases in schools, prison

The Kagadi District Health Department has confirmed an outbreak of red eye disease in the area, with over 200 cases registered, primarily affecting various schools and a government prison.

Ms Prisca Kanyunyuzi, the Kagadi District Health Surveillance Officer confirmed the disease outbreak in institutions such as primary and secondary schools, prisons, and local villages.

"We have discovered 228 cases of red eyes out of 990 students at Uganda Martyrs Girls SS Mugalike, in addition to 22 cases at Mambugu Government Prison, 4 at Mambugu Primary School, and others at Kagadi Model Primary School and St Charles Secondary School," she stated.

Ms Kanyunyuzi revealed that the district health department lacks a budget allocated for procuring recommended drugs for this particular disease.

"We do not have funds allocated for addressing this disease, and affected institutions also lack the resources to handle such emergencies. Our only recourse has been sourcing drugs from other health centres in the neighbouring districts. We have successfully treated inmates at Kagadi Government Prison, and student at Mambugu Primary School, Quality Education Center, and Kagadi Model Primary School," she said.

While affected students have been isolated for management and treatment, Ms Kanyunyuzi appealed to the government, particularly the Ministry of Health, to provide necessary assistance to contain the spreading ailment.

Dr Theodora Kajumba, the acting Kagadi District Health Officer, said the outbreak comes at a time when there is limited drug supplies from national medical stores.

"We are appealing to the Ministry of Health to prioritize funding for such emergencies and adequately support upcountry health facilities. Additionally, we request sufficient medical equipment and means of transportation, such as hospital ambulances, to effectively manage these emergencies," she said.

Mr Justine Tumwebaze, the District Health Educator, said they have started mass sensitization targeting students and inmates to promote personal hygiene and sanitation practices.