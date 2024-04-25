Kampala Lord Mayor flown to India for spinal surgery

The Lord Mayor of Kampala, Mr Erias Lukwago, was yesterday flown to India’s capital New Delhi, where he will undergo a spinal surgery.

Mr Lukwago, who will be treated from Medanta Mediclinic Cybercity, was referred by Mulago Hospital’s Spine Surgeon and Consultant Orthopaedic, Dr Norbert Orwotho, who in the April 13 medical report said the patient needed the surgery as soon as possible.

His close family members yesterday said the mayor will spend between three weeks and one month in India depending on how fast the treatment will be done.

Dr Orwotho, in the report seen by this publication, said the patient, who is also the interim president of the breakaway faction of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, presented pain on his left upper limb about two months earlier, which prompted him to visit Rubaga and Nakasero hospitals in Kampala.

He was, according to the report, subjected to a number of medical investigations, where he was diagnosed with C6-7 cervical discopathy.

According to Veritas Health, a website, C6-7, which is also known as C7 nerve root, is commonly a herniate in the cervical spine, which causes pain, tingling and numbness which may radiate into the hand and middle finger.

Upon being diagnosed, Mr Lukwago, Dr Orwotho said, was immediately initiated on various treatments, including pain medication, neuropathic drugs and physiotherapy with minimal relief.

“Mr Lukwago Erias has not responded to conservative treatment with pain medication and physiotherapy. He is recommended for surgical decompression with spinal fusion to relieve his severe symptoms,” the report reads in part.

In an April 16 letter to Dr Rishabh Kedia and Dr Varindera Paul Singh, both Consultant Neurosurgeons at Medanta Mediclinic, Dr Henry G. Mwebesa, the director general of health services at the Ministry of Health, said Mr Lukwago was referred to India because of lack of enough operative capacity to conduct the surgery in the country.