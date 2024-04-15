Kamuli Police hunt couple over murder of nephew tipped to become heir

Police in Kamuli District are hunting for a couple on allegations of killing a six-year-old boy, who was poised to become the heir of their family.

The deceased has been identified as Rahim Kitimbo, a son of Mr Ali Naika, a resident of Bukafika village in Kitayunjwa sub-county.

Busoga North Police Spokesperson, Mr Michael Kasadha, identified the suspects as Salim Mpendo, a resident of Kitayunjwa village, and Fatuma Namulwasira, a born of Nakalama sub-county, Iganga district.

According to Mr Kasadha, the couple is said to have killed the minor after being told by a traditional healer that they will not sire a son to add to the two daughters they have; and therefore, their wealth will be inherited by the deceased.

“We are hunting for the couple for allegedly murdering their brother’s son, and the information we are getting suggests that a traditional healer asked them to do so because this son was likely to inherit their property since they had failed to sire a son,’’ Mr Kasadha said.

Mr Kasadha revealed that the couple hid the boy’s body under their bed and informed his grandmother that he had died in his sleep, adding that the couple disappeared after breaking the news of the boy’s death.

The body has been taken to Kamuli hospital for an autopsy, after which Mr Kasadha said they will reveal more details.

Mr Kasadha has also revealed that Police in Luuka District are hunting for unknown people who killed a carpenter and dumped his body by the roadside.

The body of Aloysius Madali, who went missing from his home in Naigobya village, Bulongo sub-county on April 13, was found dumped in Busala village, along Kiyunga-Naigobya road.

“The body did not have serious injuries apart from a scratch on the left leg, while his shoes and mobile phones, which he had while leaving home, were missing; but there was no sign of struggle at the scene,” Mr Kasadha said.

For that reason, he theorises that Madali met his death at a different place and his body was dumped in Busala village.