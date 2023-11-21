Katanga murder: Daughter remanded, widow summoned

Three people including a medical doctor believed to have been among the first people to arrive at the home of deceased businessman Henry Katanga, following his shooting earlier this month in Kampala, were Tuesday afternoon arraigned in court and sent to Luzira Prison in connection to the murder.

The trio, who appeared before Nakawa Chief Magistrates’ Court, included the deceased’s 32-year-old daughter Patricia Kakwanza, a resident of Mbuya Citadel Apartment, Dr Charles Otai and 30-year-old domestic worker George Amanyire who was working at the home of the businessman.

Patricia Kakwanza, daughter of killed Henry Katanga alongside Dr Charles Otai (centre) and George Amanyire (right) who are suspects in the murder of the Kampala businessman Henry Katanga, arrive at Nakawa Chief Magistrate Court in Kampala on November 21, 2023. PHOTO/FRANK BAGUMA

They face charges of destroying evidence and accessory after the fact of murder.

But on Monday, they denied the charges.

The same charge sheet had Katanga’s 55-year-old widow Molly Katanga, and her 29-year-old daughter Martha Nkwanzi Katanga, a student.

However, the duo was not produced before court on grounds that the widow was still hospitalised at IHK while Martha was also in hospital, having given birth about a day ago, according to her lawyers.

The late Henry Katanga with his wife Molly. PHOTO | COURTESY





According to the charge sheet presented to court, under count one, Molly is charged with the murder of her husband.

It is prosecution’s case that on November 2, 2023 at Mbuya Chwa 2 Road, Nakawa Division, with malice aforethought, she killed her husband.

Katanga died on November 2 following an alleged fight with his wife in their bedroom. His body was later found by police- placed on a small mattress in a living room.

Under count two of destroying evidence, it is the prosecution’s case that Patricia and Martha on the same day, knowing that things at the scene of crime may be required in evidence in a judicial proceeding, removed or destroyed them or rendered them illegible or undecipherable or incapable of identification.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who is prosecuting the matter, claims that the duo had the intention to prevent them from being used in evidence.

The last charge of being accessory after the fact of murder, the DPP contends that Dr Otai and Amanyire, received or assisted other people who were to their knowledge liable of an offense, in order to enable them escape punishment.

Presiding Chief Magistrate Elias Kakooza, remanded the trio to Luzira prison until December 4 when “they will be brought back for purposes of applying to be released on bail since the charges they face are bailable unlike murder.”

Meanwhile, court has also issued criminal summons for the widow and Martha to appear on December 4 and plead to the charges too.

The issuance of the criminal summons was prompted by State Attorney Doreen Elima.