Kayunga law enforcement officer jumps into river in suicide attempt

Police and local divers in Kayunga District were by Sunday evening still searching for the body of a law enforcement officer attached to Bugerere Taxi drivers’ cooperative society Ltd who is said to have jumped into river Ssezibwa in what relatives and eyewitnesses described as a suicide attempt.

The police identified the victim as Fred Ssebunya, 49, a resident of Kayunga Town who was by the time of the search operation feared dead.

One of the victim’s friends, Mr John Kaeuna who was with him before he jumped into the river said Ssebunya complained of marital problems.

"He walked from Kayunga Town to Ssezibwa Bridge from where he made a call to his wife in Kiyunga, Mukono District that he was going to throw himself in river Ssezibwa," Mr Kawuna said.

Later, the deceased's wife called his son who is a taxi driver and informed him of the matter.

"The deceased's son and I went to River Ssezibwa Bridge where we found him standing but seemingly pondering on his next move. He told us he had decided to die because of marital challenges," Mr Kawuna added.