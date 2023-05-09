Kayunga leaders petition Museveni over pledges made 12 years ago  

Kayunga District leaders have asked President Museveni to fulfill his pledge to tarmac Kayunga-Galilaaya road to ease transportation of goods and people.

They say the pledge has not been fulfilled for 12 years now.

Led by the Bbaale County MP, Charles Tebandeke, the leaders said President Museveni pledged during the 2011 elections to tarmac the 89- kilometre road.

The road, if worked on, will be the shortest route to Apac District in northern Uganda and to Kawongo landing site on Lake Kyoga and the Bbaale cattle-corridor.

Mr Tebandeke, in a February 6 petition addressed to President Museveni, said the road is currently in a poor state, yet it serves about 41,000 people from Kitinbwa, Bbaale, Kayonza and Galilaaya.

“The poor state of the road has occasioned a series of road accidents that caused death of over 30 people between 2019 and 2022," the petition reads in part.

Adding: "Your Excellency, it is on record that since 2011 political campaigns in Kayunga District, you have always promised to and directed the elevation of Kayunga-Galilaaya Road but this has all been in vain."

The leaders said during the 2022 Kayunga LC5 by-election, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja pledged that the government would tarmac the road if residents voted for Mr Andrew Muwonge from the National Resistance Movement (NRM). Mr Muwonge won the election but the residents are still waiting on government action.

Mr Saleh Bulinsoni, the District Speaker, has criticised the government for using the road to get political support and votes from residents.

"This road has turned out to be a political road. In every political season they come here and promise to tarmac it and when they win, they forget about it “Mr Bulinsoni said.

In a March 30 letter, Dr Kenneth Omona, the principal private secretary to President Museveni, responded to the petition, by asking the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala to handle the matter.

Gen Katumba, however, told this publication that due to financial constraints, the government would not undertake any new road projects.

"We are only completing road projects that are ongoing and roads damaged by heavy rains," Gen Katumba said.

He, however, asked residents and their leaders to be patient as the government looks for funds to fulfill Mr Museveni’s pledge.

Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) spokesperson, said the road had already been earmarked for upgrading, adding that it would be worked on as soon as funds are available.

"It is on the priority list of roads to be upgraded," he said.

But Mr Tebandeke said in a bid to show their displeasure, they will block any NRM leaders from going to Kayunga to hold or attend any function.