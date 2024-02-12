Kayunga police arrest 25 machete-wielding thugs

The police in Kayunga District have arrested 25 thugs suspected to be part of the machete-wielding gang that has been terrorising residents in the area.

The Kayunga District Police Commander, Ms Rosette Sikahwa, said on Monday that the gangsters had in two months hacked to death one person while 11 others in Kitimbwa and Busaana sub-counties are nursing grave injuries sustained from the attacks.

"After an outcry from leaders and residents, we carried an intelligence-led operation during which 25 suspects were apprehended. The notorious gang had created insecurity in the two sub-counties forcing residents to lock themselves in their houses by 7 pm," the DPC said.

She said the gangsters who call themselves B-13 have been blocking roads, making it hard for residents to move freely.

"We recovered blood-stained machetes and also found caves in suspects' houses where they have been hiding in case they are being sought," she said.

Most of the suspects are drug addicts below 30 years while some are teenagers.

"We have preferred charges of attempted murder, aggravated robbery, and causing grievous harm against them. They will be taken to court as soon as investigations are complete," Ms Sikahwa said.

However, some local leaders in the two sub-counties complained that police had released some suspects without their knowledge as complainants.

"We ask the Inspector General of Police to intervene and follow up on this case. It is we leaders who took the initiative to carry out an operation but we are shocked that police released some suspects without our knowledge during the weekend," Mr Charles Etyang a local leader said.