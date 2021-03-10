Kenya frustrating EA unity with maize ban – EALA MPs

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

Legislators representing Uganda at the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), have described Kenya’s move to ban Uganda's maize as something that frustrates measures meant to lead cohesion initially envisaged at the point of integration.

The team led by Mr Paul Mwasa Musamali issued earlier today at Parliament, stating that the ban is a selfish move, which only seeks to benefit the Kenyan government.

"What Kenya is doing is not about toxins. They are hiding behind this ban. This is a lack of respect for the East African Community protocols. This frustrates unity of the community," Mr Musamali, Uganda’s EALA representative said.

Mr Musamali called on the heads of state to urgently reign in on the matter before it goes out of hand.

Relatedly, the Busia Municipality legislator and member of the Busia Border Traders, Mr Geoffrey Macho insisted that concerned leaders should expedite the matters since Uganda heavily thrives on the benefits of integration.

"We are the most vulnerable because we are landlocked and we still have infant industries. So this is why Uganda still needs the East African community," he said.

According to the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) in Kenya, Ugandan maize contains mycotoxins, particularly aflatoxins and fumonisins, which can cause cancer.

The ban comes at a time when the country is still grappling with the economic impact of the Covid-19 restrictions.

There is now fear among farmers and maize dealers that the ban would further push the grain prices even lower than they already are.