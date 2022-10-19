Kenyan trailer rams into UPDF truck, 26 injured

According to the deputy army spokesperson Col Deo Akiiki, the lorry was transporting the students from Jinja District where they have been interning with Crested Crane Hotel to Magamaga Military Barracks in Mayuge District.

“A Kenyan registered trailer number KDH 315A driven by one Juma Masudi carrying coils, this evening rammed into a UPDF Tata lorry registration number H4DF 2700 at Kakira, pushing it off the road when it lost control. The lorry was carrying UPDF students who are on internship at Crested Ccrane Hotel in Jinja and were going back to Magamaga barracks,” Col Akiiki said Wednesday evening.

He said the injured are being managed at Jinja regional referral hospital while the 17 who sustained minor injuries were evacuated to Magamaga level three UPDF hospital for treatment.