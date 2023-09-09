Kick out all corruption-tainted ministers, Museveni told

Anti-corruption activists have asked President Museveni to kick out government workers and politicians implicated in corruption scandals for effective investigations and delivery of justice.

Under their umbrella body, ‘A Better Uganda for All’, the activists claim that syndicated corruption costs the country’s tax payers of more than Shs10 trillion annually.

Job Richard Matua, the leader of the group argued that untamed corruption is crippling service delivery.

“It is in the best interest of Uganda and the [ruling] NRM party that you kick out all corruption-tainted ministers from ministerial privileges plus perennial thieves in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM),” the NRM leaning anti-graft activist appealed while addressing the media in Kampala on Friday.

Matua’s call comes even as three serving ministers and top government officials were early 2023 charged with corruption related charges over theft of iron sheets meant for vulnerable Karimonjong people.

The accused include Karamoja affairs minister Dr Mary Gorrette Kitutu and her junior Agnes Nandutu in addition to finance state minister Amos Lugoloobi. They await trial before the Kololo based anti-corruption court.

“We have petitioned President Museveni asking him to terminate all the ministers allegedly involved in the scandal where iron sheets, funds for goats and relief items were misappropriated,” he revealed.

‘Revise State expenditure’

Still on Friday, Matua urged an immediate revision of Uganda’s much criticized state expenditure on hundreds of government officials.

“Now that World Bank has stopped extending loans to Uganda, we must now harden on this area where government is losing a lot of money, recover this money and stop this so that we save funds for doing critical services,” Matua noted.

Matua and his group also want a quick probe into corrupt schemes allegedly involving ministry of trade Permanent Secretary Geraldine Ssali.

Further, they implored the State to fast track the plan for construction of all government offices at Bwebajja on Entebbe Road to avoid renting expenses for ministries and agencies.

When contacted, the presidency said it is not aware of the said petition, insisting that the Ugandan law is clear on dealing with graft.

“President Museveni has championed the war on corruption in many ways. He established the IGG’s office, State House Anti-corruption Unit and other investigating organs to help weed out corruption. He has done his part,” said the deputy presidential press secretary Faruk Kirunda.

On court cases, Kirunda explained that the president has never overturned or defied a court ruling in relation to the corrupt.