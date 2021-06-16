Kikuube RDC suspends district council meeting over Covid

By Francis Mugerwa More by this Author

The Kikuube Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mr Amlan Tumusiime has halted a district council session which the district speaker had called tomorrow.

“I’m writing directing you to call off the scheduled district council meeting slated to take place on Wednesday June 16,” Tumusiime said in his letter dated June 15, addressed to the District clerk to Council.

He said the president okayed sittings of his cabinet and the national Parliament.

“The local councils are not part of the legislation and therefore, cannot sit during the 42 days of the partial lock down,” said Mr Tumusiime who is also the Chairperson of the District COVID- 19 task force.

He advised the district council to wait for the 42 days until the President makes further guidance in respect to the COVID-19 precautions.

”The purpose of this communication is therefore, to ask you to suspend the said district council meeting with immediate effect,”Tumusiime said in a letter he copied to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, the district chairperson, the District speaker, the District Police Commander and the District Internal Security Officer.

The Kikuube district Speaker Mr Christopher Nkalu had organized the council meeting which he said would strictly adhere to standard operating procedures which have been instituted by the Government to prevent the spread of COVID 19.

In the order paper he had announced to district staff, council members and the press, Mr Nkalu indicated that the council had planned to approve the district service commission, the district land board, the Public Accounts Committee and formation of sectoral committees.

In a related development, authorities in Hoima have registered an upsurge of COVID 19 cases.

According to the Hoima District Disease surveillance officer, Mr Fred Kugonza, the district has recorded 500 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic was confirmed in Uganda last year.

According to Kugonza, some of the worst affected areas are Ndaragi cell in Kigorobya town council, Kibingo-Itara cell, Kikuubi cell and Bujumbura East cell in Hoima City.

He said from May 31 to June 6, the district registered over 68 cases out of which three people died.