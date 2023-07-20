Kisaka seeks 2nd term as KCCA boss 

The executive director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has written to the line minister, seeking endorsement in her quest to renew her contract.

The tenure of Ms Dorothy Kisaka together with that of her deputy, Mr David Luyimbazi, and Ms Grace Akullo, the director administration and human Resources, who all assumed office on July 23, 2020, will expire on the same date this month.

In her July 19 letter to the minister for KCCA and Metropolitan Affairs, which this publication has seen, Ms Kisaka said she had forwarded all the relevant documents indicating her achievements, challenges and planned activities, which are necessary for the renewal of her contract.

“I thank you for your continued guidance and support in your supervision role and further humbly seek your endorsement for contract renewal,” she said.

Mr Kabuye Kyofatogabye, the State Minister for KCCA and Metropolitan Affairs, acknowledged receipt of Ms Kisaka’s letter but said she, together with the other two officials have not submitted all the required documents necessary for renewal of their contracts.

“She has to fill and submit the Public Service Commission Form, which stipulates how a public servant has performed during her tenure, key responsibilities, achievements, and pending works,” he said.

“And it is after here that we shall hold an appraisal meeting with her and the entire team whose contracts are expiring; then we submit our comments to the Public Service Commission who will scrutinise further before forwarding to the President, who is the appointing authority, for consideration,” he added.

David Luyimbazi, KCCA deputy executive director

In response Ms Kisaka said she respects what her supervisor, the minister, has recommended.

“All I can say is that the government system is very clear and we are following it. No need for alarm, nothing should worry people everything will be sorted,” she said

“No vacuum will be created, people access the services they need throughout so all I can say is no need for alarm,” Ms Kisaka added.

Close to the expiry of their contracts, the executive director, the deputies and directors of KCCA are supposed to officially write to their line minister, according to Mr Kyofatogabye.

The official letter is then followed with the Public Service Commission Form.

“This form is very important because it summarises the entire performance of the public servant and this time we are talking about three top officials, meaning Ms Kisaka has to submit one form representing the rest,” he said.

A date is set and the affected parties meet with the minister for an appraisal meeting where they agree on the achievements and work plan. The minister then later issues his or her comments that are forwarded to the Public Service for further scrutiny.

“You need about a month to do that but as I speak, Ms Kisaka has not submitted the form, meaning on July 23, she will have to hand over the office as we work on her contract,” Mr Kyofatogabye added.