Kyagulanyi directs on ‘moles’ in NUP

The National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has raised concern about officials within the party including Members of Parliament who are allegedly working with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), to undermine the progress of the [NUP] opposition party.

Mr Kyagulanyi, without divulging further details said the saboteurs are within the Buganda region who should be identified and possibly be sanctioned by the party.

“There are a lot of issues in Buganda. We have legislators (MPs) who have made it a tendency to work with the ruling NRM government. Some people are using our platforms to benefit from the ruling NRM government, they hoodwink us to believe that they are part of us yet they work for our enemy,” he said on Thursday.

Kyagulanyi, who was in the company of NUP officials including the former Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga, his successor Joel Ssenyonyi, and party secretary general Lewis Rubongoya, among other leaders, at the thanksgiving mass for the late Frank Ssenteza at Kirowooza Village, Nyendo-Mukungwe Division in Masaka City, identified Njeru and Bukoto as part of the areas in Buganda that are becoming problematic for the party.

“I want you to go to Bukoto and Njeru and resolve those issues. These issues will need to be resolved by a person like [Mathias] Mpuuga. You should promise us that you will never allow people to use us to benefit from the government,” he tasked the Nyendo-Mukungwe MP.

Kyagulanyi expressed regret at Ssenteza’s brutal death and vowed to intensify pressure on the government to produce all party members and supporters who were arrested during the 2021 polls but are yet to be tried in court.

Ssenteza, who was one of the personal bodyguards of Bobi Wine died on December 28, 2020 at Rubaga Hospital where he had been rushed after he was reportedly run over by a military truck at Busega roundabout on the outskirts of Kampala.