Kyambogo on the spot over Shs3.4b court damages

Prof Eli Katunguka, the Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor. PHOTO / FILE

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • The court ordered that punitive damages should be paid within one month from the date of ruling.

Kyambogo University is on the verge of having its property and bank accounts attached (seized) by the former vice chancellor, Prof Isaiah Omolo Ndiege, over unfair dismissal, Daily Monitor has learnt.

