Kyambogo’s best female student turned pain into gain

Ms Esther Abido, who was on Wednesday announced as the best female student during the ongoing 19th graduation ceremony at Kyambogo University, has attributed her success to being able to take the right decision at a time when she was faced with depression.

She scored a CGPA of 4.88 in Bachelor of Administrative Science.

Ms Abido, the first born in a family of three girls and two boys, told Daily Monitor that when she lost her daughter at seven months and her one-year-old son, she decided to enroll in a degree course at Kyambogo University, Soroti Campus, to keep busy and relieve herself of the pain.

“Instead of grieving and depressing myself more, I made something good out of the pain by going back to school and today (December 6), I have been recognised as the best female student. My God has been faithful,” Ms Abido said while staring at her accolade and a token of appreciation she received from the university in recognition of her efforts.

How she did it

Ms Abido said she enrolled for a weekend programme and could juggle between school, domestic chores and her office work at the Office of the Prime Minister’s regional office in Soroti, where she currently works as a pool stenographer/ secretary.

She had earlier on, pursued a diploma course in Secretarial Studies at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) on government sponsorship and graduated in 2013.

When she applied for a degree course at Kyambogo, she started saving part of her salary to pay tuition fees to avoid bothering her father, a police officer attached to Soroti Central Police Station, and her mother, who is a house wife.

She hopes to become a professor and plans to enroll in a master’s programme next year . Her area of interest revolves around management and administration.