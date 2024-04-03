Kyambogo University summons staff over sexual harassment claims

The Kyambogo University administration has summoned a staff member to appear before their appointments committee and answer charges of gross misconduct and sexual harassment.

A senior lecturer Dr Lawrence Eron, 56, is accused of aggravated defilement of a 16-year-old visually impaired girl.

Police Spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga had earlier revealed that Dr Eron committed the crime while he was a Dean of the Faculty of Special Needs and Rehabilitation and the victim was a student in a secondary school in Mukono District. He has since disappeared from the university and his whereabouts are unknown.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday at Kyambogo University, Prof Eli Katunguka the vice chancellor revealed that after the allegations came out, the university instituted a committee to investigate these allegations.

“The Investigations Committee conducted the inquiry from November 13, 2023, to January 19, 2024, when it handed over the Report to the Vice Chancellor who conveyed it to the Ag. University Secretary to commence the disciplinary action. The investigations found Dr Eron culpable for gross misconduct of sexual harassment, acts or omissions that damage the image and status of the university and unprofessional or unethical conduct,” Prof Katunguka said.

The university also revealed that since he has absconded from duty, the management has stopped remitting his salary.

“Since he is not working, we don’t want to waste funds on someone who is not productive, so from March 1, he won’t receive his salary until investigations are concluded. If investigations find him guilty, we shall not pay him, if they don’t find him guilty, we shall pay him for all the months we would have not paid him,” Mr Arthur Katongole, the Acting University secretary said.

He added: “The appointments board agreed that we should call him so that he can explain all the allegations levied against him. We are going to write to him through all means possible like emails, we can serve him letters through his relatives, and family members and give him 14 days to respond, if he doesn’t respond, we shall still go back to the appointments board and give them feedback.”

Mr Katongole revealed that if they use all means possible to summon him and he still refuses to appear, the law allows the board to give its judgment on the matter in his absentia.