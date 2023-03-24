Kyotera policeman found dead in bathroom

Police in Kyotera District are investigating circumstances under which one of their own was found dead in a bathroom.

The deceased 33-year-old police driver Charles Rerikayo was attached to Kalisizo Police Station in Kyotera District as a constable driver where he had spent less than seven months.

According to the Kyotera District Police Commander Hassan Musooba, the deceased did not have any health complications before and it was a shock to them that he died suddenly.

“Charles has been very healthy according to the looks as he always cracked jokes with friends. We were however shocked to find him motionless in the bathroom,” he said in an interview on Friday.

He further added: “the deceased called traffic officers whom he was to drop on the road for work at around 5am but to their dismay, when they called back, he wasn’t picking his mobile phone not until they broke the window of his room and found him dead in the bathroom.”

A postmortem report from Masaka Regional Referral Hospital indicates that Rerikayo succumbed to heart failure on Wednesday.

Mr Musooba urged all police officers to go for medical checkups to know their health status.

One of the police officers only identified as Sunday told this publication that Charles was humorous which endeared him to many workmates.

“He was very talkative and we liked his jokes. One would think he has been at the station for a long time yet he had not even spent a year,” he said.