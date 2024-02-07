Lango paramount chief admitted at Mulago Hospital

Lango paramount chief (Wonyaci) Yosam Odur Ebii is admitted at Mulago National Specialized Hospital to receive treatment after falling sick with viral infections, close sources have said.

Odur Ebii, 94, was first rushed to Lira University Teaching Hospital on Friday last week after he was reported sick on his way to Ogwete Sub-county in Otuke District to officiate at the coronation of Ngura Puc clan leader Richard Enen Okello.

When he started feeling unwell, his personal aide stopped his vehicle and returned to Lira City where he was rushed to Lira University Teaching Hospital.

Authorities say his condition failed to stabilize, forcing his Monday evening referral to Mulago Hospital for better management of his situation.

Lango Cultural Foundation information minister Jacob Ocen confirmed that the paramount chief arrived at Mulago Hospital on Tuesday morning, adding that “the doctors immediately started treating him.”

“When he was admitted at Lira University Hospital, he was diagnosed with viral infections and treated. But he was transferred to Mulago Hospital for further management and investigations. He is still admitted there, but his health condition has stabilized and he is out of danger,” Ocen told Monitor on Wednesday afternoon.

This is the second time that the wonyaci has been admitted to the two hospitals.