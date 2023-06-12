Law Society condemns chaos in DTB, Ham court case

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has condemned the ‘hooliganism’ exhibited at the premises of the Supreme Court when Justice Elizabeth Musoke was conducting a pre-hearing application involving Ham Enterprises and Diamond Trust Bank case.

It is alleged that supporters associated to Kampala businessman Hamis Kiggundu disrupted court business on Thursday, causing disorder and lawlessness. They were protesting the manner in which the court had handled the case.

This was shortly after the businessman stormed out of court in protest upon learning that the judgment in his case against DTB Bank would be ready on June 13 yet his lawyers reportedly had an application to file before the decision.

"ULS strongly condemns these actions. Courts of law are temples of justice and wield constitutional authority deserving of respect. They should not be scandalised, subjected to conduct that undermines their authority and integrity, or improperly interfered with in execution of judicial functions,” the ULS statement signed off by its president Bernard Oundo at the weekend, reads in part.

“Litigants and their counsel are warned against adopting such conduct and are urged, in the event of dissatisfaction with any judicial result, outcome, directive or decision to use the appropriate legal channels for redress,” the statement adds.

The alleged supporters of Mr Kiggundu, who were clad in white T-shirts, had carried with them pla-cards with words inscribed “Law firms should stop interfering in the administration of justice”, “separation of powers”, and “release our families and relatives from Luzira”.

The appeal now before the Supreme Court followed a May 2021 decision of the Court of Appeal directing that the matter be heard afresh by the High Court.

It followed an October 2020 judgment by then Commercial Court judge Peter Adonyo who ordered DTB Bank to refund all the money they deducted from the businessman’s accounts.

In a related development, the Uganda Law Society has also condemned the assault of unarmed suspects at the residence of Sheikh Muhammad Yunus Kamoga on June 2.

In a distressing footage, the police and other security officers are seen kicking and hitting people at the residence of Sheikh Kamoga in Kawempe Division, Kampala.

“While effecting lawful arrests, the police and other security officers must use no more force than is reasonably necessary to apprehend a suspect. This means that in the case of unarmed and complying suspects such as those seen in the footage, there is no justification for the use of any force whatsoever,” Mr Oundo stated.

“ULS, therefore, calls for an immediate and thorough investigation into the actions of the police and other security officers involved in the impugned raid and the prosecution of those found to have contravened the law,” he added.