Top ADF commander survives Congo bombing raid

ADF chief, Musa Seka Baluku

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • A military source said heavy earth-moving equipment had opened some roads, and it was expected that ground troops could this week advance closer to the bombed areas for close combat with ADF fighters.

  • Musa Seka Baluku catapulted to the top of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) command after Tanzanian security agencies seized the group’s founding commander, Jamil Mukulu, born David Steven in April 2015.

The overall commander of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), Musa Baluku, was not killed in last week’s bombing raid on his suspected camp, a highly-placed security source has said.
“I can confirm Baluku is alive; he did not die in the attacks,” said the source in Kampala, who had been briefed on the outcome of last Tuesday’s early morning aerial assault.

