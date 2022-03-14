Lawyers run to court over arrest of nine journalists

Lawyers representing nine journalists who were arrested last Thursday have gone to court to have them unconditionally released.

In the petition filed before Nakawa Magistrate’s Court yesterday, the lawyers argued that there was no basis for the arrest of the suspects at gunpoint.

Mr Norman Tumuhimbise was arrested from the offices of Alternative Digitalk, an online media platform, alongside Mr Arnold Mukose, Ms Faridah Bikobere, Mr Jeremiah Mukiibi, Mr Kato Tumusiime, Ms Lilian Luwedde, Ms Teangel Nabukeera, Mr Rogers Turyahabwe, and Mr Jeje Wabyona by armed men who reportedly raided the offices of the Alternative movement, a pressure group, which advocates for equity in Uganda.

“… that the applicant be unconditionally released from police custody/detention. Every police officer is directed to comply with this order and costs of the application against the respondents,” the petition reads in part.

The lawyers said in the petition that on March 10, at around 3pm, a joint security team of Uganda Police Force (UPF) and Military Police stormed the applicants’ offices in Kintu Zone, Lukuli Parish, Makindye Division in Kampala and arrested the journalists who all work for The Alternative Digitalk, an online television.

According to the petition, the security team also searched the media house’s premises and confiscated/seized the media equipment, including cameras, a media van, phones, personal computers, laptops, books, hard disks, external hard drivers, recorders, CDs, and other equipment under the command of George Ndyanabangi from Katwe Police Division.

“Since their arrest, the applicants have been detained incommunicado at Kireka Special Investigations Division in defiance of the Constitution and other laws of Uganda for more than 48 hours. The arrest and the search were both without warrants. It is lawful, just and equitable that all the reliefs herein sought are granted,” the petition states.

Activists raise concerns

At Katonga Road in Kampala, activists addressed a press conference and demanded that security forces stop harassing people who express their views on governance issues affecting the country.

Mr Innocent Ainebyona, the brother of Mr Tumuhimbise, told journalists that they had been denied access to the arrested group.

“These people came in two vans and other vehicles, cordoned off the area and arrested Tumuhimbise and others. We have visited different detention facilities, but they have kept on tossing us,” Mr Ainebyona said.

Mr Edgar Karuhanga, a journalist at the same platform, said the attack on Alternative Digitalk is attack on entire journalism and press freedom in the country.

“Many of these people have nothing to do with politics, but were simply doing their work. This is time to wake up and stand for our rights,” he said.

“What we want is they should be produced in courts instead of keeping them incommunicado,” he added.

Security on the spot

Ms Nana Namata Annet, an activist with Alternative Social Media, said security forces must end the arbitrary arrests.

“We sit here to pass our final warning to government about what they are normalising; extra judicial killings, arbitrary arrests, forced disappearances and many other crimes.

