Lawyers run to court over arrest of nine journalists

Activists led by Ms Nana Mwafirika Mbarikiwa (left) address a press conference over the arrest of journalists in Kampala on March 13, 2022. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Franklin Draku

What you need to know:

  • The group was arrested last week by armed men who raided the offices of an online media platform.
  • Listed. Police and the army were  listed as the top two perpetrators of violence against journalists by Press Freedom Index Report 2020. 

Lawyers representing nine journalists who were arrested last Thursday have gone to court to have them unconditionally released. 

