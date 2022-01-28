Avoid duplication of govt services

Brig Henry Isoke

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

The issue: State House Anti-Corruption Unit.

Our view:  The call by the lawyers to disband the unit is sensible.

This is because, by government creating a parallel anti-graft unit, the same would translate into duplication of work by the different agencies, meaning wastage of taxpayers’ money.

On Tuesday this week, a new report released by the Uganda Law Society (ULS) called for the disbandment of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit.

