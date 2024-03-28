Leaders want scholarships as Kyambogo takes over Paidha PTC

Leaders and locals in Zombo District have asked for the provision of scholarships for disadvantaged students after Kyambogo University took over Paidha Primary Teacher’s College.

They said at least 15 scholarship slots should be allocated to needy students.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at Paidha PTC on Monday, Mr Solomon Jalwiny, the chairperson of the board of governors of Paidha PTC, expressed optimism that this would transform education in the area.

“The number of students kept dwindling and that was very challenging. Something needed to be done. By last year, we only had 86 students at the college. This day has brought hope to many of us,” he said.

He called upon the local community to remain calm and accommodative so that they enjoy the benefits of the university.

In 2023, the Ministry of Education and Sports approved a transition that paved the way for Paidha PTC to become a branch of Kyambogo University.

The Zombo District chairperson, Mr James Oyullu Oruna, said: “I want to encourage parents to embrace this opportunity because of the enormous prospective to nurture better leaders. Our children must take advantage of this opportunity presented in their area. This will also cut costs of travelling, accommodation, and feeding in Kampala,” he said.

Some of the materials, including furniture at the college were in a poor condition. The leaders appealed to the Kyambogo officials to donate the outdated furniture to the neighbouring Paidha Demonstration School, which has a total of 1,100 pupils.

Prof Eli Katunguka, the Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor, said the university will benefit the entire northern Uganda.

Responding to concerns about utilising local manpower, Prof Katunguka said: “I want to emphasise local support. We shall not rely solely on the workforce from Kampala. It is our policy that the people we recruit to work in our different centres across the country are locals from that particular area and Paidha is not an exception.”

The Assistant Commissioner of Teacher Education, Mr Max Okiror, emphasised the need to mobilise learners to enroll at the institution, noting that it would be pointless to have the university operate with few or no learners.

Meanwhile, Mr Gabriel Okumu, the Okoro MP, appealed to the university to integrate more practical courses particularly in the agricultural sector to equip learners with skills that will make them self-reliant.

“Zombo District is the food basket for West Nile and it would be good to integrate agricultural courses,” he said.