Private universities ask govt for research grants

Private universities across the country have asked the government to consider them for research grants in order to spur research and innovation in the institutions.

Prof Aaron Mushengyezi, the vice chancellor of Uganda Christian University (UCU), said the government should open the research grants to be competed for on merit by all universities instead of ring-fencing them for only public ones.

“As private institutions, we should be allowed to apply for the research grants because at the moment, only public universities qualify,” Prof Mushengyezi said during the opening of the 14th Annual Higher Education Exhibition, which took place at UCU, Mbale Campus at the weekend.

This year’s exhibition organised by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) was held under the theme, ‘Fostering graduate employability and innovation’ and it attracted about 35 universities, 10 tertiary institutions and more than 10 companies.

Prof Eli Katunguka Rwakishaya, the chairperson of NCHE, said all institutions of higher learning have embraced research and innovation but they need funds to upscale their innovation activities. “The government needs to come up with a mechanism to support innovative projects to be upscaled for economic benefits,” Prof Katunguka, who is also the vice chancellor of Kyambogo University, said.

He also decried the poor quality of students being produced by the institutions in the country.

“Universities are producing some students, who cannot write a job application and a report, among other essential job market skills,” he said.

He said among a list of concerns employers cite against today’s graduates are lack of trustworthiness, communication skills, report-making abilities, deficiencies in teamwork and time management.

The Executive Director of NCHE, Prof Mary Okwakol, said the government should prioritise the establishment of a national research and innovation fund.

“For the innovations to flourish, the government’s financial support to institutions is crucial because we have found out that allocations for research and innovation activities are limited,” Prof Okwakol said.

She explained that annual higher exhibitions are organised to promote the processing and dissemination of information on higher education for the benefit of the people.

“The information is important because it gives guidance to students and parents before they make choices of institutions and programmes of study,” she said.

Ms Rebecca Kadaga, the first deputy prime minister and minister of East African Community Affairs, who was the chief guest said education is key for economic growth to occur.