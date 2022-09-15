Learners, teachers stranded as floods destroy 5 bridges 

Teachers and learners from various schools in Manafwa District in Bugisu Sub-region are stranded after heavy rain washed away bridges.

The collapsed bridges include Buwagogo-Bukewa, Shamukunga, Bunabwire, Shinje, and Bunasala.

According to the locals, some of the bridges were constructed in 2014 under the Peace Recovery Development Programme (PRDP).

The most affected schools include Buwagogo Primary School, Shamukunga Primary School, Bukewa Primary School, Bukhabusi Primary School, and Bukukanza Primary School.

In an interview with Monitor on Wednesday, Ms Betty Namwano, a resident of Bukewa Village, said her children have not gone to school for the last three days.

“We have paid school fees and other requirements for our children to be at school but they cannot walk there because the bridge was washed away,” Ms Namwano said.

Mr Joel Mudoma, a teacher at Bukewa Primary School, said he has decided to stay at home until Buwagogo-Bukewa Bridge is repaired.

“This is going to affect us academically and the worst part is that we don’t know when they are going to work on it,” Mr Mudoma said.

Mr Matthew Mutambo, the Buwagogo Sub-county chairperson, said business in the area has slowed down.

“Some of the bridges were broken and others washed away by floods after River Manafwa burst its banks,” Mr Mutambo said.

Mr Fred Masongole, a youth councillor representing Bukewa Sub-county, said floods have affected their livelihoods.

Bukewa Health Centre III and Bubukanza Health Centre III were also cut off due to the collapsed bridges leaving patients and health workers stranded.

A similar problem is being faced by the residents in Bulambuli District after heavy rain washed away bridges in Bulunganya, Bulago, Bumasobo, Simu, Nabitulu, and Sooti sub-counties and Buyaga Town Council early this week.

At least one person was killed in the disaster.

Mr Annet Nandudu, the Bulambuli District chairperson, said: “As districts, we can’t handle such a big disaster that is why we are calling upon the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness and Refugees to intervene.”