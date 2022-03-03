Lent: Clerics ask believers to intercede for Ukraine, Russia

 Fr Festo Adrabo of St Thomas Aquinas, Kyebando, Kawempe Division in Kampala, smears ash on a child’s forehead.   Photo / Stephen Wandera Ojumbo

By  Monitor Team

What you need to know:

  • Archbishop Lambert Bainomugisha of Mbarara urged Christians across the country to pray for peace in Ukraine and Russia as they start the Lent season.

Christians from all over the country yesterday celebrated Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the Lent period of 40 days. During the celebrations, different clerics called on their flock to pray for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

