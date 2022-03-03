Lent: Clerics ask believers to intercede for Ukraine, Russia

Christians from all over the country yesterday celebrated Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the Lent period of 40 days. During the celebrations, different clerics called on their flock to pray for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Archbishop Lambert Bainomugisha of Mbarara urged Christians across the country to pray for peace in Ukraine and Russia as they start the Lent season.

He made the call during a Mass he led at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral, Nyamitanga in Mbarara District yesterday to usher Christians into the season.

He said despite Russia and Ukraine being far from Uganda, Christians need to pray for them so that they can have peace since the impact of the war equally affects Uganda.

“During this Lent period, we need to pray, fast, and give. We also need to pray for those who are entangled in wars, especially Russia and Ukraine and we fast while praying for them to be peaceful,” Archbishop Bainomugisha said.

He urged Christians to use the season as an opportunity to end inhumane behaviour in a world entangled in different conflicts.

“Even when we are praying, we should not only focus on ourselves, but also pray for others,” Archbishop Bainomugisha added.

His remarks were similar to those of his Gulu counterpart, Archbishop John Baptist Odama.

During Mass at St Joseph Cathedral in Gulu City, Archbishop Odama said the clashes between Ukraine and Russia are a reflection of an eroding spirit of brotherhood around the world.

“Let’s pray for them, they are our brothers and sisters. What affects them equally affects us because we are one humanity,” he said.

The parish priest of Uganda Martyrs Town Parish Mbarara, the Rev Fr Didas Kasapuri, asked Christians to reconcile with their estranged friends and relatives in order to have peace in their communities.

In Fort Portal City, Fr Innocent Atuhaire, a priest at St Charles Lwanga Town Parish Church, said Christians should use the Lent season to do charity work and also live a prayerful life.

“People need to have a heart of giving to the needy during this period, but we should not consider giving as a show-off. People should also learn that giving is not about [donating] old things,” he said.

Fr Atuhaire said Christians need to fast and pray for the needy and use the season to forgive others.

In Masaka Diocese, Bishop Severus Jjumba, while leading Mass at Kitovu Cathedral, urged Christians to use the Lent period to pray for peace in Ukraine and other countries ravaged by war and crime.

ALSO READ: Your guide to Lent

“Let us also use this period to help those in need, especially at this time when prices of key commodities have skyrocketed,” Bishop Jjumba said.

The prelate castigated Christians who requested colleagues to bring them ash rather than attending the first Mass of Lent.

“If a Christian cannot find time to come to church on such a special day on our calendar, how sure are we that he or she will be able to fast and repent?” Bishop Jjumba wondered.

At St Jude Catholic Church, Malaba, Busia District, the assistant parish priest, the Rev Christopher Emuset, urged Christians to repent and remain prayerful.

“It’s during this time that you need to forgive one another and repent for any sin committed, and share with others, especially those who lack,” he said.

Preaching at Christ the King Church in Kabale Town, the Rev Fr Mathias Kwehangana asked Christians to use the season to pray for vulnerable people and give them relief items.

“Take time to read the Bible every day to be closer to God. Avoid uttering bad words, hatred, anger, false evidence against other people. Be kind and share with others. Be responsible and take care of your family members,” Fr Kwehangana said.

Fr Festo Adrabo of St Thomas Aquinas, Kawempe Division in Kampala, smears ash on a woman’s forehead. Photo / Stephen Wandera Ojumbo

Kampala

In Kampala, the faithful flooded Rubaga Cathedral in large numbers, raising concerns about the observance of social distancing as one of the standard operating procedures for Covid-19.

“It is sad that people only flock to church on days like this, and they come specifically for the ashes. If that is the only reason you came, you wasted your time. The ashes are not a sacrament, ashes don’t forgive sins, it is just a sign of commitment that you are willing to change for the Lord,” Fr Anthony Musaala told the congregants.

But Mr Ahabwe Twine, a student, told Daily Monitor in a separate interview that Ash Wednesday signifies the beginning of a holy season, and therefore, one needs to convene with others.

“I need to be in the presence of God, get his blessings through the priest and do confession as well,” Mr Ahabwe said.

He added: “On such days, it is better to congregate with other people, praying alone at home is okay but even the Bible encourages congregating together in the presence of God, especially when beginning such holy seasons.”

Many congregants also attended service at Namirembe Cathedral, an Anglican church, to mark the day.

At Christ the King Church, Christians attended the morning Mass.

According to an altar boy, Stations of the Cross will be held at the church at 7pm every Friday during Lent to commemorate Christ’s suffering for humanity.