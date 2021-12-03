Liberation of Buganda from NUP starts with Kayunga, says Hajji Kigongo

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has started its ‘liberation’ of Buganda region from the hands of National Unity Platform (NUP), the NRM vice chairman, Hajji Moses Kigongo has revealed.

In the last general election NUP won most of the elective positions that include Parliament representatives, LC5 and district councilors.

NRM scored 32 per cent in Kayunga, a district where the party formerly dominated with 80 per cent votes.

There is now a forthcoming by-election in the district to replace Mr Mohammed Ffeffekka Sserubogo, who died after one month in office under mysterious circumstances. He was found hanging by a rope behind his home in June.

“We have begun our liberation of Buganda from Kayunga District. This by-election is about whether NRM still enjoys support in Kayunga or not. It is not about whether Andrew Muwonge (NRM flag bearer) will win this race,” Hajji Kigongo said.

Hajji Kigongo made the remarks while meeting NRM leaders from Nazigo Sub County on Thursday.

Kigongo asked NRM leaders in the district to work together as this could help the party win in the by-election. He asked the party leaders to put aside all bickerings and grumbling over their unfulfilled “selfish” interests.

“If the NRM does not win this by-election, you leaders will be in political limbo for four years. You should take this as a war and win,” Hajji Kigongo said.

Hajji Kigongo also ‘warned’ the police against arresting NRM leaders without the consent of the party leadership.

The highly contested by-election seems to be a two-horse race between NRM’s Muwonge and NUP’s Harriet Nakwedde.

Ms Rosemary Sseninde, the NRM director for mobilization who was also present at the meeting said, the biggest challenge they are facing in this by-election, are the political wrangles between the big wigs in the district. She sad they are however trying to see a way of defusing them.

Ms Aidah Nantaba the Kayunga District Woman MP is backing Magid Nyanzi, an independent candidate in the race, refusing to heed to calls by NRM party officials to support their candidate.

Other candidates in the race are Mr Athony Waddimba (DP), Mr Boniface Bandikubi and Mr Jamir Kamoga, both independent.

The by-election has been scheduled for December 16, 2021.



