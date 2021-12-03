Liberation of Buganda from NUP starts with Kayunga, says Hajji Kigongo

NRM's Hajji Moses Kigongo (checkered shirt) accompanied by the party's director for mobilization Ms Rosemary Sseninde at Nazigo Town, Kayunga District where they met party leaders on Wednesday. PHOTO | FRED MUZAALE

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • NRM scored 32 per cent in Kayunga, a district where the party formerly dominated with 80 per cent votes.
  • There is now a forthcoming by-election in the district to replace Mr Mohammed Ffeffekka  Sserubogo, who died after one month in office under mysterious circumstances. He was found hanging by a rope behind his home in June.

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has started its ‘liberation’ of Buganda region from the hands of National Unity Platform (NUP), the NRM vice chairman, Hajji Moses Kigongo has revealed.

