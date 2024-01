LIST: Museveni promotes 395 UPDF soldiers

Defence spokesperson, Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye said on Wednesday that Mr Museveni who is the commander in chief of the UPDF had promoted 210 soldiers from the rank of Lieutenant to Captain, 92 soldiers from Captain to Major, 61 from Major to Lieutenant Colonel, 18 from Lieutenant colonel to Colonel, five soldiers from Acting lieutenant colonel to Colonel, two officers from Acting Captain to Captain, two from Acting Major to Major, four from acting colonel to Colonel and one officer from Colonel to Brigade General.