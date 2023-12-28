LIST: Suspected ADF rebels kill 64 Ugandans in six months

At least 64 Ugandans, including women and children, have been killed by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a rebel group in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), since the year started.

Fatal attacks by the ADF this year started in June in Kasese District before they spread to other districts.

On June 16, ADF attacked Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese District, leaving 44 people dead, 38 of them students.

On October 13, they reportedly attacked a truck transporting onions from Kisoro District to the Mpondwe-Lhubiriha border at Katojo Junction on Bwera-Kinyamaseke-Kasese Road in Kasese District and set it on fire after shooting and killing one occupant and injuring another one.

On October 17, suspected ADF terrorists shot and killed two foreign tourists in Queen Elizabeth National Park at Nyamunuka on Katwe Road in Kasese District, western Uganda while on their honeymoon.

The deceased were identified as David Jim Barlow, 50, a British citizen, Emmaretia Celia Geyer, 51, a South African Citizen and their driver and guide Eric Alyai, who was a resident of Entebbe.

On December 5, gunmen suspected to be members of the militant group killed a woman identified as Betty Biira and abducted a man in a night attack that also left a child severely injured in Kasese District.

On October 28, the rebel group killed two Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers in an attack in DRC.

On December 19, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, tragedy struck Kitehurizi Village in Kyabandara Parish, Kamwenge Sub-county, Kamwenge District in western Uganda when suspected ADF rebels attacked a small trading centre, killing at least 10 people.

The ADF is an Islamic fundamentalist militant group.

On December 25, at least three people were killed by suspected ADF militants during a raid on Nyabitusi Village 1, in Kamwenge District. The victims’ house was set ablaze during the attack.

The victims were an elderly woman and her two grandchildren.

On November 2, UPDF said they captured the head of the ADF group that was blamed for the murder of the two tourists who were killed in the Queen Elizabeth National Park. The suspect was allegedly found with some of the belongings of the tourists and their Ugandan guide’s identity card.

The suspect, who was identified as 31-year-old Abdul Rashid Kyoto, alias Njovu, was the only survivor of a night-time military operation against a unit of the ADF where six other terrorists from the group were killed.

On November 27, Njovu was arraigned before the Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s court and remanded to Luzira on charges of murder and terrorism

In 2021, Uganda and DRC launched a joint offensive against the ADF to drive the militants out of their DRC strongholds, but attacks have continued.

Maj Gen Dick Olum, the commander of Operation Shujaa, in August revealed that Uganda and DRC armed forces have killed at least 548 rebels since November 31, 2021 when this operation started.

He added that 50 rebels were captured alive while 31 surrendered and the operation has significantly reduced the capacity of the ADF to wage war.

The armies also captured ADF weapons including 9,500 rounds of ammunition, a cache of 151 weapons, 142 submachine guns, eight PMK machine guns and a 60-millimetre mortar.

Speaking to Daily Monitor in a telephone interview last week, the UPDF spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye, said their goal is to ensure that they pursue the ADF rebels so that citizens are kept safe.

“We are not woken up by incidents to come up with initiatives, ours is a constant job of endeavouring to protect the citizens. It is a constant that we must continue pursuing these ADF rebels for the good of the citizens,” Brig Kulayigye said.

