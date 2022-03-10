Local miners urged to get licenses ahead of new Bill

A local miner uses rudimentary means to process gold at Tiira Trading Centre in Busia District on March 4, 2022. Photo / Philip Wafula

Wafula

By  Philip Wafula  &  Joseph Omollo

What you need to know:

  • According to Ms Nankabirwa, the government needs money, and to acquire the license, you must pay an unspecified amount, which will be used for infrastructural development, especially roads.

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Dr Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, has advised leaders to encourage local miners in their areas to acquire licenses before the new mining Bill comes into force.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.