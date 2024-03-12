LoP asks Speaker to recall House for corruption debate  

Opposition MPs yesterday demanded that Parliament be recalled from a self-imposed break to address itself to issues raised in an ongoing anti-corruption campaign being waged on social media.



Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LoP), said at a media briefing that the House must have a say on the explosive allegations about abuse of office and public funds on such a grand scale in the House.

Over the past fortnight, the allegations have raged on the micro-blogging site, X under the hashtag #UgandaParliamentExhibition. The lawyer, journalist and social justice activist, Ms Agather Atuhaire, has teamed up with university don, satirist and social commentator, Dr Jimmy Spire Ssentongo, and others under the Agora Discourse lobby to lead the public campaign.



Among the revelations are allegations that the Speaker of Parliament was allocated billions of shillings in questionable disbursements.



Reacting to what has appeared online, along with what she called petitions and whistleblower accounts, the Inspector General of Government, Ms Beti Kamya, last week announced she was launching a probe into corruption at Parliament.



Mr Ssenyonyi told journalists that reports of suspected corruption, implicating Speaker Anita Among and the Parliamentary Commission are alarming enough and must not be swept under the carpet.



“I wrote to the Speaker, asking her to convene a Commission meeting so that we get answers to all these various expenditures, which have not been explained either legally or morally. We are saying that this meeting should happen within this week,” said Mr Ssenyonyi, who like Mr Mpuuga, is a member of NUP where he is also party spokesman.



“Secondly, as the Shadow Cabinet, we are asking the Speaker to convene a Parliament sitting soonest within this week so that we can discuss these matters because this institution is accountable to the people of Uganda,” he added.



Mr Ssenyonyi said although the director for Public Affairs and Communication at Parliament, Mr Chris Obore, has responded to some of the issues raised by the public in the media, there is a need to address them formally.



The demand for a plenary sitting comes days after deputy speaker, Mr Thomas Tayebwa abruptly adjourned Parliament sine die (indefinitely) on Wednesday last week.