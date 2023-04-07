Lukwago seeks answers  over Shs10b spent on taxi park works

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwaga has asked the city authority to provide accountability for the Shs10.8 billion that was spent on renovating the Old Taxi Park.

Addressing taxi operators from various city parks at City Hall yesterday, Mr Lukwago claimed that the work done was not worth the money spent.

“From the record, they are telling us that they have spent Shs10.8b but some of us don’t see value for money. There are no shelters for passengers and no public toilets,” he said.

“As a council, we are demanding accountability, which has not been produced. Just paving and tarmacking the carpet of such a facility and you say it cost Shs10.8b is not enough,” he added.

The renovation of the park started in May 2020 and was planned to be completed in three months. However, the project implementation was prolonged due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. The taxi park was officially opened early last year.

Mr Lukwago also demanded that the Shs32b that was collected from taxi operators by KCCA under the leadership of Ms Jennifer Musisi be refunded to the taxi operator.

He said after the eviction of Uganda Taxi Operators and Drivers Association (UTODA) from the taxi business, KCCA decided to directly collect the monthly levy of 120,000 per taxi, which he said was against the law.

“When matters went to court, it said it was wrong to impose the taxi levy without going through the council,” Mr Lukwago said.

He revealed that the Court of Appeal ordered a refund against all the receipts produced by the taxi operators.

But when contacted, KCCA deputy spokesperson Robert Kalumba said: “The Old Taxi Park was renovated two years; if they’re were any financial issues, the Auditor General would definitely have picked it up by now. Same with the issue of the taxi fees.”