KCCA makes U-turn to pay Old Taxi Park landlords

By  Amos Ngwomoya

  • However, Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, criticised the move to hoard off plots at the Old Taxi Park.

Government is seeking funds to compensate at least 13 individuals and companies, who own plots on the periphery of the Old Taxi Park, the Kampala Capital City Authority’s (KCCA) deputy executive director, Mr David Luyimbazi, said yesterday.
Mr Luyimbazi also said KCCA and the landlords met on Tuesday and the latter agreed to surrender the contested plots of land.

