Luweero murder: Police link deaths to domestic wrangle

Investigations into the death of four family members at Bukomba Village in Luweero District on July 6 have linked the killing to a domestic feud.

Police preliminary findings suggest that Stephen Musisi could have killed the three people before taking his own life.

However, detectives say they are yet to gather more information from two survivors (children), currently nursing injuries at Mulago hospital.

Mr Fred Enanga , the police spokesperson, said investigations reveal that Musisi has been having persistent domestic conflicts with his wife Aisha Nalukenge.

“Musisi reportedly accused his wife of having two children outside their marriage. That night, he got a machete and hacked to death his wife and two of his children before taking his own life by hanging using a rope,” he said in an interview on Monday

A source from the investigations team said they are yet to recover the killer objects.

The Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Sam Twineamazima, said: “On Sunday, July 9, the investigation team that visited Mulago hospital was not able to speak to the two children. Their respective health has not improved and they were unable to talk to the team.”

Mr Richard Ssimbwa, the Luweero Sub-county chairperson, said a conclusive report will help solve the many unanswered questions.

“The first responder and son of the deceased revealed that somebody called using the phone belonging to the deceased mother (Nalukenge) announcing the death of Nalukenge (mother). When they tried to use the same phone to seek clarification, the phone was in a call waiting mode for a long time before it was switched off,” he said.

The police corroborated Mr Ssimba’s narrative.

The first responder according to the police was Mr Sharif Kasumba.