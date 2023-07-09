Luweero murders went unreported for 12 hours

A neighbourhood watch programme has come under renewed scrutiny after the gruesome murder of four family members at Bukomba Village in Luweero District went undetected for 12 hours.

Preliminary findings from the police indicate that the attackers who claimed four lives and injured two children in the macabre attack spent a great deal of time plotting before they laid siege on the house.

We understand that it was not until 6pm—some 12 hours after the attack—that a relative picked out the crime.

“The police responded after getting information from a resident identified as Deo Kavubu at about 7pm. This was after Mr Sharif Kasumba, a relative, visited the home and found out that four people had been killed. This was at around 6pm on Thursday June 6 ,” Mr Sam Twineamazima, the Savannah Region police spokesperson, told Monitor.

For more than 12 hours, none of the residents at the neighbourhood noticed anything strange at the home. This is despite the homesteads in the area being within 500 metres apart.

The peculiarity of this development was not lost on Mr Godfrey Bwabye, the Luweero Resident District Commissioner.

“We condemn the inhuman and criminal act where unidentified assailants attacked and brutally murdered four people in a family of six at Bukomba Village, Luweero Sub-county,” he said, adding, “It is also sad this sad incident went unnoticed for almost an entire day. The neighbourhood watch programme should be re-awakened. We need to embrace vigilance. Up to now, we are not sure about the time the murder happened.”

Those killed included Stephen Musisi (68), Aisha Nagaya (48), Jonathan Mutebi (nine) and Ester Namiiro (four). Musisi’s body that had deep lacerations was found hanging by a rope inside the house.

Nagaya’s body also had deep lacerations but lay on a bed. The bodies of Mutebi and Namiiro also lay on a bed.

It is suspected that the assailants chloroformed their victims. Monitor understands two of the surviving children were unconscious for more than 12 hours.

The surviving children were named as Carol Namutebi (seven) and Kasi Namuda.

They are both nursing injuries at Luweero hospital.

This is the second murder of its kind in under a month.