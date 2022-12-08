Luweero to blacklist security firms breaching deployment guidelines

Luweero District Security Committee has resolved to have security services companies that breach the deployment guidelines stopped from operating in Luweero amid the increasing security risks.

Luweero RDC Richard Bwabye on Thursday revealed that despite the earlier warning, a section of the firms offering security services continue to deploy one armed guard to secure particular premises.

“The incident that happened at Wobulenzi Town Council would have been avoided if the guards were two. The suspected assailants took advantage of the laxity to kill the guard and take away the gun,” he said in reference to an incident in which an assailant on Wednesday wrestled a private security guard, grabbed his gun and shot him dead before fleeing the scene with the gun.

Mr Bwabye said any security company that ignores the set security guidelines should seek services outside Luweero District.

“Even the two guards must not be in one position but should be strategically positioned and on the alert for any eventuality. For the case of Wobulenzi Town where the guard was overpowered, the security was completely compromised. Nobody came to the rescue of the guard as the assailant attacked and took away his life and the gun,” he said.

According to Mr Living Twazagye, the Luweero District Police Commander, firms that offer security services in the district are directly answerable to the district security committee and the police.

“We shall confiscate the gun, arrest the security guard and ensure that the firm ceases operation in the district. The guidelines for deployment are very clear. The security firms that cannot afford two guards for deployments should not render the security services,” he says.

A suspected assailant on Wednesday attacked and killed a private security guard attached to SGA Security Group Africa and deployed at Advance Smart Microfinance office in Wapamba Zone in broad daylight.

The suspect who is still at large with the robbed gun reportedly approached the guard disguised as a mentally sick person carrying rubbish before he wrestled him down, grabbed the gun and shot him in the lower abdomen.

The police identified the slain guard as Leon Dong, a resident of Okwero village in Abia Sub County, Alebtong District.

The attack which is the third in a period of six months in Luweero District, targeting security officials has claimed five lives and five guns lost to the suspected assailants.