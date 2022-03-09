Mabirizi wants Internet access to prepare defence

Jailed lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi has sought court to avail him with Internet services to enable him draft his submission.

Mr Mabirizi faces criminal charges over offensive communication in connection with attacking Justice Musa Ssekaana.

He was produced before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court yesterday for plea taking on three counts which are offensive communication, criminal libel and offensive prejudicial proceedings.

Mr Mabirizi intimated to court that there were pending applications, one seeking the magistrate’s court to strike out the entire criminal case and another seeking to stay the proceeding pending conclusion of another application before the High Court challenging the jurisdiction of Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court to hear the matter.

However, Ms Sanula Nambozo, the trial magistrate, halted the plea taking stating that court had received his two applications and fixed the hearing though the applicant was absent.

Ms Nambozo consequently asked Mr Mabirizi to consolidate his two applications before the magistrate’s court since they both carry a similar component, which Mr Mabirizi agreed to.

Mr Mabirizi then sought court to formally write to prisons authorities to avail him with Internet, a printer and a computer, so that he can draft his submission.

“Your honour, the authorities I have to cite, I need access to them from the Internet. I apply that court orders the officer-in-charge of Kitalya Mini Max Prison where I currently reside, to avail me with Internet services. It can be specifically limited to Google and restricted to social media, I am okay if all that is done under their supervision,” Mr Mabirizi said.

He said the purpose of his application is that he adequately needs to prepare himself since he is self-represented.

Court adjourned the matter to March 15, for a reply from prison authorities on whether they can avail Mr Mabirizi his requests.

Mr Mabirizi also stated that the charges brought against him, are null and void. He said they are backed by a personal vendetta, hatred and bad blood between him and other people.

Background

Mr Mabirizi’s woes arose from a case in November 2021 in which he sued Capital Market Authority that was before Justice Odoki. However, before the judgment, Mr Mabirizi tweeted suggesting that the trial judge (Justice Musa Ssekaana) should rule in his favour.