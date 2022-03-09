Mabirizi wants Internet access to prepare defence

Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi in the dock at the Court of Appeal in Kampala on February 25, 2022. PHOTO/ ISAAC KASAMANI

What you need to know:

  • Court adjourned the matter to March 15, for a reply from prison authorities on whether they can avail Mr Mabirizi his requests.

Jailed lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi has sought court to avail him with Internet services to enable him draft his submission.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.