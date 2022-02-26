Lawyer Mabirizi vainly pleads before judge to order his release from prison

Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi in the dock at the Court of Appeal in Kampala on February 25, 2022. PHOTO/ ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • Mabirizi was jailed on Monday, days after the High Court ordered for his imprisonment for 18 months over contempt of court in regard to continuous abuse of judicial officers.

Jailed city lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi will have to spend more time in prison after he unsuccessfully pleaded for his release from Kitalya government prison where he’s currently incarcerated.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.