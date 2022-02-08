Mak suspends three students for bullying freshers

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • They are suspended from the university with immediate effect until further notice.


Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has suspended two students and cautioned three others over forcing first year students to sing vulgar songs.

