Mak suspends three students for bullying freshers

Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has suspended two students and cautioned three others over forcing first year students to sing vulgar songs.

The suspended students include Joseph Muzinda (Bachelor of Development Studies) and Isaac Byaruhanga (Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery).

According to the suspension letters addressed to two affected students separately, Prof Nawangwe accused them of harassing first year students of Lumumba Hall by forcing them to sing the vulgar Lumumba anthem as well as jog in the night. The duo is also accused of vandalising university property.

“You have been warned before by the Vice Chancellor’s office and the management of Lumumba, but you have refused to change,” the letters addressed to both students separately read in part.

They add: “… I hereby suspend you from the university with immediate effect until further notice.”

According to Prof Nawangwe, the two students will be invited to appear before the Students’ Disciplinary Committee on a date to be communicated to them in due course.

Prof Nawangwe in the same regard issued warning letters to three students; Joel Muleyi (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), Joel Seguya (Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Technology) and Abdallahuman Kahigiriza.

The trio is accused of forcing first year students to join them for jogging and destroying the university and students’ property in the Lumumba Hall of residence.

“I hereby serve you the first and last warning against such mischievous behaviour, and you are advised to adhere to the policy guidelines regulating student conduct while at the university strictly, failure to which may result in further corrective action up to and including dismissal,” the letter addressed to trio reads in part.

In an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday, the university Guild President, Ms Shamim Nambassa, said Prof Nawangwe should recall the suspension because he does not have justification for the accusations.