Makerere releases admission list for private sponsored students

Makerere University has officially released the list of privately sponsored students for the next academic year 2023/2024.

In an announcement by the Office of the Academic Registrar on July 12, a total of over 16,000 students have been granted admission to pursue their undergraduate programs at Makerere University's main campus and other regional campuses.

Among the programs offered, Arts in Education and Business courses stand out with the highest number of admitted students.

Over 800 students have secured admission to the Bachelor of Arts with Education program, while more than 750 students have been admitted to the Bachelor of Business Administration program.