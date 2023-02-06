Makerere university student drowns in Mbale swimming pool 

Police are investigating circumstances under which a 22-year-old engineering student of Makerere University drowned in a swimming pool at a hotel in Mbale City in eastern Uganda.

Emmanuel Wamono, a third year student of Electrical Engineering drowned on Saturday in the swimming pool at Mountain Inn Hotel in Malukhu, Industrial City Division.

On the fateful day, Wamono had gone to the hotel in the company of his uncle, only identified as one Simon.

He had earlier been picked from the university in Kampala by his uncle for holidays after completing his end of semester exams.

The Elgon region police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika said Wamono’s body was retrieved from the swimming pool by police.

“A call was received by DPC reporting a drowned person identified as Wamono Emmanuel in a swimming pool at Mountain Inn found in Malukhu, Industrial Division in Mbale City. The body was retrieved and investigations have commenced," he said on Sunday evening.

Mr Taitika said the autopsy conducted by Dr Barnabas Lubanza, the regional police surgeon indicates that the student died of respiratory failure.

He will be buried at Shitura village, Nyondo Sub County in Mbale District.

One of Wamono’s uncles, Mr Enos Musungu, said his nephew’s body was retrieved from the pool at around 9pm after the swimming attendants feared to touch it.

“The swimming attendants did not help for about four hours. They could not dive into the water to check for the body of my nephew,” he said.

According to Mr Musungu, the deceased travelled with his other uncle and when they reached Mbale at around 1pm, they proceeded to the hotel.

“While there, he first attended to his uncle’s children while they were swimming and after that he also decided to swim, that is how he met his death,” he said.

Mr Musungu, who eulogized his nephew as a brilliant son said they are seeking answers from the hotel management, saying Wamono’s death was due to negligence.