Man, 26, remanded for assaulting his father over Shs50000

A 26-year-old man has been remanded to Luzira prison for severely beating his father after he refused to lend him Shs50,000.

Sserunjongi Shafikh, a shop attendant and resident of Nakulabye, Rubaga Division in Kampala, appeared before Buganda Road Court Grade One Magistrate Winnie Nankya on Thursday and admitted to assaulting his father, who owns the shop.

Sserunjogi pleaded guilty to the charge of assaulting his father, Ismail Sserunjongi, causing him actual bodily harm.

The prosecution contends that on May 5, 2024, while at Channel Street, Kikago building in Kampala, Sserunjogi Jnr unlawfully assaulted his father.

According to the evidence presented in court, Sserunjogi Jnr went to his father and asked for Shs50,000. When his father refused, Sserunjogi took a mattress and pillow worth Shs85,000 shillings to sell.

Later, he returned, he asked for the money again, but his father refused, saying that he had already taken the mattress and pillow.

Sserunjogi Jnr then began assaulting his father, causing him bodily harm.

His father made an alarm and was rescued by the public.