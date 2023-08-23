Man arrested over forceful entry into Bukalasa land office

Police in Luweero District are holding a man after his forceful attempt to access the Lands Ministry zonal offices at Bukalasa in Luweero District beyond the official working hours on Monday.

“Our security team discharged a live bullet as they struggled to arrest and disable the charged man that ignored all the explanations given by the officers manning the gate. The suspect identified as Kaddu Nassabye came to the offices after the official working hours,” Mr Sam Twineamazima, the acting Savannah regional police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The suspect is currently being held at Wobulenzi Police Station in Luweero District, facing charges of obstructing officers on duty.

Eyewitnesses say that the man who arrived at 5:00pm demanded entry to the offices to access his land title, saying that the offices should be open until late to allow clients that arrive late.

The incident comes barely two months after suspected thugs broke into the same offices at Bukalasa, taking away unspecified valuable documents and computers on June 22, 2023.

The Ministry of Lands Spokesperson Mr Denis Obbo recently told the Monitor that they are waiting for an official report from the police to determine the value of property lost and the motive behind the attack.