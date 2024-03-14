Man arrested over kidnap of four-year-old cousin

Police in Budaka District, Eastern Uganda have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping his four-year-old cousin brother and demanding ransom.

According to Police, the victim identified as Umar Nganda, was allegedly kidnaped on March 8, 2024 by Hassan Mwiri, a resident of Molokachomo Village, Kadama Sub-County in Kibuku District.

The suspect reportedly asked for a ransom of Shs3 million from the parents of the victim, threatening to kill him if they do not comply.

The Acting Bukedi North regional police spokesperson, SP Samuel Semewo, said a case of kidnap was reported by Mr Abdul Hafizi Mutunga, 43, a businessman and resident of Nayigobya village, Budaka town council in Budaka District.

“Police went on with the investigation and tracked the phone used by the culprit which led us to his location,” SP Semewo said on Thursday.

He said the victim was found on March 9, 2024 at about 10pm in Iki-iki town council, Budaka District by a concerned citizen who took him home before announcing using the village public address system the next morning.

“The suspect had left the victim at a shop verandah in Iki -Iki trading center while threatening the parents to send the money in order to save the life of their son,” SP Semewo said.